Downtown Central Library Programs November 29 – December 5

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
Monday, November 29 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room
Tuesday, November 30 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM University Express: Fabulous Fiber! Ring of Knowledge
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance Investing (online: Zoom)
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room
Wednesday, December 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: TikTok. TechKnow Lab
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Are We What We Eat? Government Resources for Nutrition and Healthy Eating – an FDLP Academy webinar (online)
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room
Thursday, December 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, LLC. Near Launch Pad MakerSpace
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Negotiate Like a Pro (online: Facebook)
Friday, December 3 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Computer Basics Simplified. TechKnow Lab
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)
Saturday, December 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM University Express: Activities to Maintain Independence. Ring of Knowledge
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Shanghai Express. Auditorium
Sunday, December 5 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge Buffalo Presidential Center. Off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
