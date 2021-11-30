Downtown Tree Lighting and fireworks, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Rotary Rink

Tree lighting at the rink at 40 Fountain Plaza. Free to attend and skate with your own equipment; skate rentals are $3 for adults, $2 for kids.

‘Tis the season for downtown merriment: Free skating around Rotary Rink starts at 5 p.m., followed by the official lighting of the massive tree in Fountain Plaza at 6. Fireworks will then light up downtown, a colorful capstone to Buffalo Place’s annual ceremony. More family activities, such as visits with Santa and horse-and-wagon rides, will sustain the evening’s energy.