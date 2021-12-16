NEW CONCERT: TROMBONE SHORTY’S VOODOO THREAUXDOWN @ ARTPARK JUNE 14, 2022 Tickets on sale Friday, December 17th

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown tour will play the Artpark Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10AM.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown is a curated mini-festival, a history of New Orleans music and a vision of where that music is headed in the 21st century. “I want to share the music and the vibe of my city,” Trombone Shorty says.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue’s music respects Crescent City traditions while pushing the boundaries of those traditions, adding pop, rock and hip-hop influences. “Allen Toussaint told me, ‘Learn everything you can, take everything you can from us, but don’t be us,’” Shorty says. “The responsibility put on me is to move the music forward.”

The other artists on the Threauxdown–Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville the Uptown Ruler, George Porter, Jr. and Dumpstaphunk playing the music of The Meters, and The Soul Rebels–are of the same mindset. Together, they represent different generations coming together to celebrate and advance the sounds of New Orleans in one jam-packed night of live music and collaboration. “These are people that I grew up listening to, people I came up with, and people who have been inspired by me and my band. It’s the full package and an expression of what is unique and beautiful about New Orleans.”

Tickets on sale December 17 at 10AM

Front of Stage (standing room only): $42

Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $42

General Admission Bowl (carry-in chairs permitted): $29

General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19

Ticket prices include Facility Fee and additional fees apply for online orders. All prices increase by $5 starting Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com. The Artpark box office will be open from 10AM-4PM on December 17.

