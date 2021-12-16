NEW MUSIC: Bourbon House “I Got Trouble”

Heavy Blues Rock band BOURBON HOUSE has released the official music video for their single, “I Got Trouble.” Directed and produced by Jocelyne Berumen, “I Got Trouble” is off of the band’s third studio album, Into The Red, which is out now on PACgroove Records.

“We basically got to time travel for a day with the making of the “I Got Trouble” video. Remember when you used to go to a theater and dress all fancy and watch a fancy show and smoke fancy cigarettes? Neither do we, but we wish we did.” – BOURBON HOUSE