NEW MUSIC: London based songstress Sonia Stein releases “ZOOM OUT”

The last couple of years have been busy for singer-songwriter Sonia Stein as she finished up a sold-out World Tour with global acclaimed artist DIDO at the end of 2019. In addition to the release of her EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with long time collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware).

Now Sonia is closing out 2021 with the release of the official music video for single “Zoom Out” produced by Geo Jordan (Brit award winner Lianne La Havas, Oscar Jerome, Ego Ella May, Sasha Keable, Anna Straker, Laura Roy) following a premiere with BUZZMUSIC.