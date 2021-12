Chart-topping phenomenon Oliver Tree has recruited RIAA certified rappers Trippie Redd and Ski Mask The Slump God for a rework of his viral smash hit “Life Goes On”

The superstar remix arrives today with an official video featuring superstar DJ Diplo and directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.“Life Goes On” has amassed over 30 billion TikTok views across all videos, landing it at TikTok’s #6 global track of 2021 and Oliver as the #5 most viewed artist on the platform.