NEW CONCERT: Detroit rockers Sponge at Mohawk Place May 6

SPONGE w/ Hearts & Hand Grenades, Tokyo Monsters, and Wacko FestThursday,

May 5th – Doors 6:00 pmAges 18+ – $15.00 Presale Tickets | DOS $20 Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/sponge050522

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1069776800523157

at: Mohawk Place47 E Mohawk StBuffalo, NY 14203

Sponge has proven to be one of the Motor City’s heaviest hitters after gaining international notoriety with their debut album “Rotting Piñata” (Sony). Emerging from Detroit with hits like “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles)” Sponge received massive airplay on radio stations from coast to coast and were in heavy rotation on MTV. Both “Plowed” and “Molly” hit #5 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Charts, catapulting “Rotting Piñata” to Gold, and ultimately Platinum status.

Sponge’s follow up CD, the critically lauded “Wax Ecstatic” (Columbia) scored additional top ten Billboard hits including “Wax Ecstatic” and “Have You Seen Mary?” The band’s music was also featured in popular movies “The Craft,” “Chasing Amy,” “Mall Rats” and “Empire Records.” Sponge’s star continued to rise with network appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and the “Conan O’Brien Show.”