There is a lot that goes into planning a trip to a shooting range. From putting your gear together and preparing your gun and magazines to keeping all the rules in mind, a shooting range trip can be pretty overwhelming.

If you are visiting one for the first time, one thing you need to keep in mind is the cost. You want to ensure you can comfortably afford the shooting range fees without breaking the bank. So, how much does it cost to go to a shooting range?

The amount of money you spend in a shooting range is dependent on a few factors. Below is a description of how these factors affect the cost of shooting ranges.

The Location

The amount of money you pay in a specific shooting range depends on its location. Some locations are pretty affordable, marking up at $10 to $15 per hour, while others are a little higher, costing you anywhere between $20 to $40 per hour.

Generally, shooting ranges do not vary much in price across the United States; however, some private practices will charge way above the standard. Of course, this is to capitalize on the type of clients visiting the high-end shooting ranges who are most likely to pay a higher price without question.

Additionally, these high-end shooting ranges provide top-rated gear and firearms, more reason to charge higher. If you are looking to save a few bucks but still get a fantastic experience, it would be best to visit several locations and gauge what matches your budget.

Indoor or Outdoor

The price varies depending on whether the shooting range is indoors or outdoors. Although the difference between the two is not much, you may need to pay a little more for indoor shooting ranges. This is because the conditions are more favorable indoors than outdoors, giving you a more comfortable shooting experience.

Outdoor shooting ranges are affordable in the summer, when more people are outdoors, while indoor ones get more traction in the winter when the weather outside does not favor shooting. If you are on a budget, you may have to wait for summer; otherwise, you can expect to pay more shooting indoors at any time of the year.

Number of Hours

Shooting ranges price the experiences per hour or session. Generally, an hour at the shooting range will cost you anywhere between $10 to $40, again depending on the other factors. Some shooting ranges will offer packages covering a few hours, which are generally economical if you intend to shoot for several hours.

Gear Charges

Most shooting ranges have rental gear that you can acquire at a cost per item or per set of gear. Whatever you choose to rent affects the total price you pay at the end of your session. And, this varies from one range to the other, considering the type and quality of gear they offer.

You can expect to spend $20 for lane rental. Eyes and ears protection, gun rental, and ammunition are charged separately. The cost varies widely across shooting ranges, but you can stay well under the $50 mark if you buy ammo and rent a gun.