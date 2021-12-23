Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes.

Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you have will determine if it is suitable for weight loss or not. Therefore, healthy portions of high-quality oatmeal may be beneficial for weight loss, of course, with other weight-loss strategies in place.

Oatmeal is packed with nutrients such as magnesium, zinc, and fiber. These are known to lower cholesterol levels which play a significant role in losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight. These nutrients additionally contribute to gut health, promoting the digestion process.

Oatmeal is considered a complex carbohydrate. These carbohydrates take longer to digest; therefore, staying longer in your system. On the same note, they keep you full for longer, decreasing sugar spikes while decreasing insulin.

This, in turn, results in suppressing appetite, cutting hunger pangs, and keeping you in check with your portions. Subsequently, you take in fewer calories than you burn, resulting in weight loss. This is thanks to the fiber, complex carbohydrates, and protein content in oatmeal.

Oatmeal can contribute to your weight loss progress; however, not all types of oatmeal are equally beneficial. The difference is in the specific oats used to make the oatmeal. Common types include rolled oats, Scottish oats, Irish oats, and quick or instant oats.

Of these types, rolled oats and Irish oats are the most beneficial for weight loss. They are the least processed type and come in a wholesome, fiber-filled state. These have a high protein content, too, keeping you fuller for longer ultimately suppressing your appetite.

One of the outstanding benefits of oatmeal is the high fiber content, essential for adequate digestion. The soluble fiber in oatmeal keeps you full and helps to regulate bowel movements. The gel-like formula from soluble fiber leaves you satiated for longer, helping you eat fewer calories.

The healthy versions of oatmeal, such as rolled oats, qualify as low glycemic index foods. Glycemic index is a measure of food according to how they raise blood sugar. The low GI of oatmeal keeps blood sugar from spiking high, which aids in holding hunger longer.

The way you prepare oatmeal determines the benefits you get from it. If you add sweeteners such as sugar or other add-ins like butter, you will increase your meal’s calorie count. This will not do your weight loss progress any good; instead, it will delay you from seeing progress, if any.

If you want a little crunch or sweetness, consider fruits such as bananas, strawberries, apples, etc. Even though these have sugar, the amount cannot be compared to a heaped spoon of butter or brown sugar.

Also, stay away from processed oats and go for whole, rolled ones. These have more beneficial nutrients to help you on your journey. Additionally, control your portions, ideally half a cup of dry oats, to stay within the recommended daily calorie count and support your weight loss journey.