Downtown Central Library Programs January 3 – January 16

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, January 3 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Program. West Room

Tuesday, January 4 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:45 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Jessie Fisher (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Program. West Room

Wednesday, January 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: The Cloud. TechKnow Lab

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Program. West Room

Thursday, January 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:45 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Intellectual Property Basics and Helpful Resources (online)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM The Path to a Patent, Part 1: IP Basics (online)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Nominating Committee Meeting. Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind (online: Zoom)

Friday, January 7 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Windows 10 and 11. TechKnow Lab

Saturday, January 8 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Info Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust, Public Safety Survey. Near computers

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Young Audiences Second Saturdays: Slave Songs. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Swing Time. Auditorium

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. Behind Collections Gallery

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Behind Collections Gallery

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, January 9 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, January 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:30 PM – 3:40 PM Easy Asian Cooking: Chirashi Sushi (online: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Program. West Room

Tuesday, January 11 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:45 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Clifford Bell (online: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Excel. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Is There an Industry Report for That? Market & Industry Research (online)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Program. West Room

Wednesday, January 12 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Google Drive. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM 4:00 PM Info Table: Evergreen Health Services, PrEP Outreach. Near computers

3:30 PM 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Program. West Room

Thursday, January 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:45 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Foreign Trade Data Before the Advent of Online Sources (online)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&CPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room

Friday, January 14 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Erie 2 BOCES Visit. Central Meeting Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Dawoud Sabu Adeyola Jazz Trio Performance. Ring of Knowledge

Saturday, January 15 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Ring of Knowledge

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Info Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust, Public Safety Survey. Near computers

Sunday, January 16 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, January 17 Library closed

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Information Services, through February 15

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through March 2022 Traveling Exhibit: Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. Café area, January 10-17

