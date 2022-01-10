Downtown Central Library Programs January 10 – January 17

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
Monday, January 10 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
2:00 PM 6:00 PM Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting. Board Room
3:30 PM 3:40 PM Facebook: Easy Asian Cooking: Chirashi Sushi (online)
6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Road to
Freedom (online)
Tuesday, January 11 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference
Room
12:30 PM 1:00 PM Zoom: IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Clifford Bell (online)
1:00 PM 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Excel. TechKnow Lab
2:00 PM 3:00 PM Zoom: Is There an Industry Report for That? Market & Industry
Research (online)
2:00 PM 6:00 PM Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting. Board Room
3:30 PM 6:00 PM Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology Training. Collections
Gallery Conference Room
6:00 PM 7:00 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Tradition
Keepers (online)
Wednesday, January 12 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Google Drive. TechKnow Lab
1:00 PM 4:00 PM Info Table: Evergreen Health Services, PrEP Outreach.
Near computers
6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Promise of
100 Years (online)
Thursday, January 13 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference
Room
2:00 PM 3:00 PM Zoom: Foreign Trade Data Before the Advent of Online Sources
(online)
3:30 PM 6:00 PM Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology Training. Collections
Gallery Conference Room
4:00 PM 5:30 PM B&CPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board
Room
6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Colored
Musicians Club (online)
Friday, January 14 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM 1:00 PM Erie 2 BOCES Visit. Central Meeting Room
9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
12:00 PM 1:00 PM Dawoud Sabu Adeyola Jazz Trio Performance. Ring of
Knowledge
6:00 PM 6:15 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: What
Happened to the Dream? (online)
Saturday, January 15 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery
Conference Room
10:00 AM 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Ring of Knowledge
11:00 AM 2:00 PM Info Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust, Public Safety Survey.
Near computers
6:00 PM 6:45 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Buffalo’s
History (online)
Sunday, January 16 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
6:00 PM 6:45 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Vision and
the Victory (online)
Monday, January 17 Library closed – visit us online @ www.BuffaloLib.org
9:00 AM 5:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Video Series
(online)
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge
Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Information Services, through February 15
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through March 2022 Journey Through the Michigan Street Corridor. Café area, through February 28
