Downtown Central Library Programs January 10 – January 17

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, January 10 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

2:00 PM 6:00 PM Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting. Board Room

3:30 PM 3:40 PM Facebook: Easy Asian Cooking: Chirashi Sushi (online)

6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Road to

Freedom (online)

Tuesday, January 11 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference

Room

12:30 PM 1:00 PM Zoom: IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Clifford Bell (online)

1:00 PM 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Excel. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM 3:00 PM Zoom: Is There an Industry Report for That? Market & Industry

Research (online)

2:00 PM 6:00 PM Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting. Board Room

3:30 PM 6:00 PM Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology Training. Collections

Gallery Conference Room

6:00 PM 7:00 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Tradition

Keepers (online)

Wednesday, January 12 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Google Drive. TechKnow Lab

1:00 PM 4:00 PM Info Table: Evergreen Health Services, PrEP Outreach.

Near computers

6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Promise of

100 Years (online)

Thursday, January 13 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference

Room

2:00 PM 3:00 PM Zoom: Foreign Trade Data Before the Advent of Online Sources

(online)

3:30 PM 6:00 PM Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology Training. Collections

Gallery Conference Room

4:00 PM 5:30 PM B&CPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board

Room

6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Colored

Musicians Club (online)

Friday, January 14 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM 1:00 PM Erie 2 BOCES Visit. Central Meeting Room

9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM 1:00 PM Dawoud Sabu Adeyola Jazz Trio Performance. Ring of

Knowledge

6:00 PM 6:15 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: What

Happened to the Dream? (online)

Saturday, January 15 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery

Conference Room

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Ring of Knowledge

11:00 AM 2:00 PM Info Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust, Public Safety Survey.

Near computers

6:00 PM 6:45 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Buffalo’s

History (online)

Sunday, January 16 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

6:00 PM 6:45 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Vision and

the Victory (online)

Monday, January 17 Library closed – visit us online @ www.BuffaloLib.org

9:00 AM 5:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Video Series

(online)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Information Services, through February 15

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through March 2022 Journey Through the Michigan Street Corridor. Café area, through February 28