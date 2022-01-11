CALLING ALL ARTISTS! Shakespeare in Delaware Park seeking directors, actors, designers, build crew and summer staff for the 2022 and 2023 season

SDP is seeking directors with a clear artistic vision or interpretation of a Shakespeare play for our 2023 summer season. A newly enlisted, volunteer artistic panel of theatre industry professionals and community members will carefully review submissions in the spring of 2022.



Applications are due February 1, 2022. Click for Info

Actors: Open Call

Auditions for the 2022 season will be held Saturday, January 15. Interested parties must make an audition appointment by Thursday, January 13. To schedule, please call our office at (716) 856-4533. Click for Info

Call for Work

Applications for designers, technicians, stage managers, build crew, summer staff and many more are now being accepted for the 2022 summer season. For additional information, please contact our production manager at sdpoffice@shakespeareindelawarepark.org. All interested parties are encouraged to apply.