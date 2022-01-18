Rocking Horse Productions is looking for an Actor / Singer to fill out the cast of Forever Plaid

|Show Dates April 1 – 10, 2022 The show has been rescheduled from our 2019-2020 season and all other roles are cast. Jinx: The shy one. He lives his life terrified and doesn’t always remember what song comes next. Sparky’s step-brother, he occasionally gets a nosebleed when he sings above an A. Gender: Male Vocal range top: C6. Vocal range bottom: F3 If Interested, please email Rockinghorse06@msn.com
|RHP is looking Stage Crew for our upcoming performance of “Murder on the Orient Express” No Experience Necessary:
Please find the dates we would need you to be available:
February 20 (Afternoon) 21, 22, 23, 24 (evenings) Tech Week. Shows: February 25, 26, March 4,5 (Evenings) February 27 and March 6 (Afternoons)
Come, be apart of something special. If Interested, please email Rockinghorse06@msn.com
Add Comment