Downtown Central Library Programs January 24 – January 30

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, January 24 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures (online: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Department: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Tuesday, January 25 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp Module 3: Searching – a USPTO webinar (online)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM TechKnow Class: Computer Basics. TechKnow Lab

Wednesday, January 26 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Basics of Finding Data Using data.census.gov (online)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: How to Use the Libby App. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Atomic Genealogy Series: Finding Holland Land Company Plots (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:15 PM Together in Innovation: Inner Space and Outer Space – a USPTO Event (online)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Department: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, January 27 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Roll Up Your Sleeves NY. Near computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Basics of Finding Data Using data.census.gov (online)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Trailblazing Women Kickoff Project Meeting. Central Meeting Room

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM New and High Frequency Data Products – an FDLP webinar (online)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM The Path to a Patent, Part III: Patent searching – a USPTO webinar (online)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Build A Business Without Debt (online: Facebook)

Friday, January 28 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program (online)

Saturday, January 29 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Black Love Resists in the Rust, Public Safety Survey. Near computers

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM The Centenarians: We Have a Story to Tell (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Info Session. West Room

Sunday, January 30 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

PreventionFocus: Youth & Problem Gambling. Café area, through January 31

Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Information Services, through February 15

Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Traveling Exhibit. Café area, through February 28

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through March 2022

