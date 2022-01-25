Celebrate Black History Month in the Michigan St. Corridor

Jesse Clipper: The REAL Story

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM

Speakers: Diane Cookfair & Rev. Eugene Pierce

Many of us know that Jesse Clipper was the first African American soldier from Buffalo to die in World War I. But who was Jesse Clipper the man? What was his life like? A deep dive into his life story reveals that there is far more to this Buffalo hero than is commonly known. For example, before he moved to Buffalo, he was a nationally known vaudeville star! And it turns out he was doing heroic things long before he died serving his country.

Turning Tables: Radio History

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM

Speaker: Lee Pettigrew

Join long-time WUFO MIX1080 AM and POWER 96.5 DJ, Lee Pettigrew, for an evening as we dive into Radio History.



African American Veterans & Segregation in the Military

Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM

Speakers: Warren Galloway & Steven Tedesco



Mr. Warren Galloway will discuss the new African American Veterans Monument that will be located at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The monument, scheduled to open in July 2022, will recognize the contributions of African Americans who have served and are currently serving in all five branches of the military. Mr. Galloway will be joined by Steven Tedesco, who will share details about a new exhibit at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

The ABC’s of Buffalo Black History

Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM

Speaker: Sharon Holley



From the African American Cultural Center to Zawadi Books – explore the people and places unique to Buffalo’s Black History with Sharon Holley. Sharon is a member of Tradition Keepers: Black Storytellers of Western New York, President of the Michigan Street Preservation Corporation, and a Board Member for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission.

Untold Stories of the Underground Railroad in BuffaloWednesday February 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM

Speaker: Lillie Wiley-Upshaw



Buffalo was an active node on the underground railroad in part due to the city’s proximity to Canada and the anti-slavery sentiment in the city. Many brave African-American , White men and women risked their lives to oppose slavery. Learn about some of the untold stories of the abolition movement in Buffalo from Lillie Wiley-Upshaw Chair of Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition and Co-Chair of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission.

All of our lectures are free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated, but not required! If you would like to make a donation, you can do so here ->.

TOURS

February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM

Join us in the largest and most anticipated collaborative event of the month! We are proud and excited to announce the first ever Buffalo and Niagara Falls Black History crossover tour. The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor are teaming together to bring a 2 hour Black History virtual experience of the Heritage Center, the Nash House, Michigan Street Baptist Church, WUFO MIX1080AM, and the Colored Musicians Club.

In Person Tours

Stop by the Nash House Museum at 36 Nash Street on February 26 from 12 – 4 for a free in person tour! Learn about the home where a community was built and visit us in the Corridor!