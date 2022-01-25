Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center Sets Black History Month Events

As part of the commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of and bringing visibility to Black stories in Niagara Falls, there are several events and programs slated in February to celebrate Black History Month.

This year’s theme is “Illuminating Voices: Connecting the Past to the Present.” In February, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center will honor Black History Month by celebrating the rich history of people of African descent in Western New York by connecting historical events to modern social issues.

The Heritage Center offers this kind of programming year-round, so to enhance it during Black History Month, there is a wide variety of virtual, in-person, and hybrid programs planned to reach audiences across Western New York and beyond. Programming includes youth workshops, musical performances, the continued speaker series, and the grand opening of the historic Cataract House Restaurant and Academy in downtown Niagara Falls.

More information is available on the Heritage Center’s website. Most of the events take place in the Atrium of the Heritage Center in Niagara Falls or are available virtually. Events are as follows:

“Frederick Douglass WNY: By Any Means Necessary,” 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Atrium, 825 Depot Ave. West. The kickoff to Black History Month welcomes the Heritage Center’s own Dr. James Ponzo in “Frederick Douglas WNY: By Any Means Necessary,” a presentation on the life of Frederick Douglass, including the impact that he had on Rochester and all of Western New York. This is a hybrid event and pricing is $8 for singles, $12 for couples, and $25 for families.

2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 12, in two locations: the Atrium at 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls; and at Explore & More Children's Museum, 130 Main St., Buffalo. This informative and empowering event will allow kids ages 8 to 12 to learn about important Black figures from the past and present who are role models for children and young adults in an effort to inspire them to be everything they wish to be and more. Participants at Explore & More will be led by Heritage Center staff. They will be given a short informative lesson about important and influential Black figures past and present. They will then be guided through the creation of vision boards in an effort to empower today's youth. Participants at the Heritage Center will be led by Explore & More staff. They will receive a short informative lesson on art, Black artists, and will be guided in a watercolor painting activity inspired by Alma Thomas. This is a free, in-person event, and capacity is 20 youth at the Heritage Center, but there are no capacity restrictions at Explore & More. Register here.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 19, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room; 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls. “Illuminating Voices of our Future,” Storytime Animation with the Atlantis School for Gifted Youngsters, Part 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 26, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room; 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 26, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room; 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls. “History in WNY’s Backyard in collaboration with Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, 4 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb 26. This is the largest and most anticipated collaborative event of the month, and the first ever Buffalo and Niagara Falls Black History crossover tour. The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor will present this two- hour Black History virtual experience of the Heritage Center, the Nash House, Michigan Street Baptist Church, WUFO MIX1080AM, and the Colored Musicians Club. This is a virtual event and tickets are $20.

For more information or to register for these events, call (716) 300-8477 or visit the Heritage Center’s events page.

About the Heritage Center

The mission of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is to reveal authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls and to inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society. The Heritage Center is an experiential museum operating every Thursday through Sunday during the Winter season. We offer self-guided tours, facilitated guided tours, school field trips, and numerous public programs throughout the year. Through meaningful interpretive experiences, engaging public programs, services and events, we expand each visitor’s understanding of and appreciation for the Underground Railroad in Niagara Falls and the enduring impact of slavery in the United States.