42 North’s Barrel Jam. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. 25 Pine St., East Aurora. Tickets are $49 (eventbrite.com).

42 North was one of the first breweries to begin a barrel-aging craft beer program, and they welcome 15 peers – including cideries and a meadery – who imbue beverages with flavors from used wooden barrels. Admission includes barrel-aged tastings; food from Fat Bob’s, which runs a satellite kitchen inside the brewery; and a chance to witness the Rail Jam Ski Freestyle Competition in a creative setup on the premises.