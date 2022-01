The African American Culture Center is pleased to announce our next theatrical release, titled, Facing Our Truths. This event will feature several short plays to inspire higher levels of thinking and acting to resolve some of the problems that our community faces.

Shows are at the Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Ave., Buffalo, NY

7;30 p.m. FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, FEBRUARY 11,12, 18, 19, 25, and 26.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

SUNDAYS 4 p.m. doors open at 3:30 p.m.