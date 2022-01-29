Downtown Central Library Programs January 31 – February 6

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, January 31 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:30 PM – 3:40 PM Easy Asian Cooking: Udon Noodle (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Department: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Tuesday, February 1 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Frank Kowsky (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp Module 4: Application Requirements (online)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM TechKnow Class: Computer Basics. TechKnow Lab

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Filming. Auditorium

Wednesday, February 2 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Roll Up Your Sleeve NY. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Video Game Basics. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Department: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, February 3 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Erie County Special Investigations Interviews. Central Meeting Room

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM The Path to a Patent, Part IV: Learn How to Draft a Patent Application (online)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Manage Your Google Calendar (online: Facebook)

Friday, February 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Erie County Special Investigations Interviews. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Celebrating Black History Month: Buffalo African American Museum Exhibit Opening. Ring of Knowledge

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)

Saturday, February 5 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Day Take Your Child to the Library Day. Kids’ Space

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle: Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. LaunchPad Maker Space

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: A Star Is Born. Auditorium

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, February 6 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

All Day Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo: Frank Kowsky (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

PreventionFocus: Youth & Problem Gambling. Café area, through January 31

Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Information Services, through February 15

Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Traveling Exhibit. Café area, through February 28

National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day. Main floor, February 5 through March 4

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through March 2022

Michigan Avenue YMCA. Main floor, through February 28 The Making of a Monument. Main floor, through February 28