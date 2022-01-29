Lancaster Opera House presents The Nunsense Vegas Revue

Book, Music, Lyrics by DAN GOGGIN

January 28-February 13, 2022Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pmTICKETS: $35 Adult; $33 Senior; $20 Student

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors (62 and above), and $20 for students. The theater is located at 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086.

When a parishioner volunteers to donate $10,000 to the Little Sisters of Hoboken’s school if they will perform in a club in Las Vegas, Mother Superior is hesitant to accept. After being convinced by the other sisters that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” she agrees. Naughty nun hijinks ensue in thise Vegas-themed Nunsense sequel.

The production will feature Mary Bellanti (Reverend Mother), Demyia Browning (Sister Hubert), Rebecca Kroetsch (Sister Leo), Katy Miner (Sister Robert Anne), and Emily Yancey (Sister Amnesia). The show is directed by LOH Artistic/Executive Director David Bondrow, with musical direction by Fran Landis, and choreography by Timmy Goodman.

Tickets are available by calling our box office, 716-683-1776, extension 0, Monday-Friday, noon to 4:00 pm, and through our website, www.lancasteropera.org. Currently, there are no in-person sales.

The LOH COVID policy is subject to change, but as of now, all performances during the 2021-2022 Season will require proof of full COVID vaccination and masks on at all times.

Lancaster Opera House | 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716.683.1776 | boxoffice@lancasteropera.org | www.lancasteropera.org