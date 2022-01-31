Mirabo Press presents LEAVE QUIETLY, on view February 1-25, 2022

Organized by University of Kentucky Professor David Wischer and Mirabo Co-Founder Rachel Shelton, Leave Quietly is a print exchange portfolio by 32 printmakers from around the world. Each artist is a participant in weekly conversations in the Printmakers Club on Clubhouse, an audio-only social media app.

?Since March of 2021, the group has met each week with participants calling in from across the globe. Discussions involve troubleshooting & sharing technique advice, giving feedback on new prints, sharing opportunities & announcements… anything and everything print-related is on the table.?Some members made their virtual experience tangible via one of the great printmaking traditions: a portfolio exchange. The resulting group of 32 prints comes from artists of all experience levels – Master Printers alongside artists just making their first linoleum cuts in their kitchens while chatting with the group on Clubhouse. The exchange presents a wide range of techniques, styles, and subjects, tied together only by a paper size requirement of 11×14 inches.

Mirabo Press: 11 Botsford Place, Buffalo, NY 14216

*Mask and proof of vaccination are required.