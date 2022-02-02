ARTS SERVICES INC. – February Arts & Culture Opportunities

|Locust Projects (Miami, FL): Project Room Open Call. Deadline: February 5
Niagara Arts and Cultural Center: Opera Singers for La Boheme. Deadline: February 6
Just Buffalo Literary Center: “Civil Writes Project”. Deadline: February 7
Governors Island Winter Ice Sculpture Show (New York, NY): Call for Proposals. Deadline: February 9
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: Section Viola. Deadline: February 14
Quinzena de Dança de Almada: International Dance Festival Open Call. Deadline: February 28
Jorge and Darlene Pérez Prize in Public Art & Civic Design: Call for Applications. Deadline: March 1
Book Arts: Main Gallery Exhibitors 2022-2023
Springville Center for the Arts: Call for 2022 Exhibition Proposals.
Careers
|Young Audiences of WNY: ArtWorks Youth Apprentices. Deadline: February 4
Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village: Interpretation Manager. Deadline: February 4
Buffalo State College: Temporary Box Office Staff. Deadline: February 7
Explore Buffalo: Volunteer Docents. Deadline: February 16
Alleyway Theatre: Development Director
Explore & More: Access and Inclusion Specialist, Museum Coordinator and Admissions Staff
Tri County Arts Council: Executive Director
Theatre of Youth: Audience Communications and Marketing Director
Funding
|MacDowell Fellowship: Artist Fellowship. Deadline: February 10
Center for Craft: Curatorial Fellowship. Deadline: February 14
Women’s Studio Workshop: Right Now! Artist’s Publication Grant. Deadline: February 15
CERF+: Get Ready Grants. Deadline: February 22
National Endowment for the Arts: FY23 Grants for Arts Projects. Deadline: February 22
Cullen Foundation: Responsive Grant for Performing Arts. Deadline: February 25
Brown University: Practitioner Fellows. Deadline: February 28
Newfest: New Voices Filmmaker Grant. Deadline: February 28
Residencies and Studios
|OneBeat: Virtual Residency. Deadline: February 11
Constance Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts (Ithaca, NY): Circus Culture Residency. Deadline: February 15
Lower East Side Printshop (New York, NY): Keyholder Residency. Deadline: March 1
Squeaky Wheel (Buffalo, NY): Workspace Residency. Deadline: March
Book Arts: Studio Residency 2022-2023
Buffalo Artspace Lofts (mixed-use housing and commercial).
CEPA GALLERY: Darkroom & Digital Photo Lab.
The Foundry (office space and makerspaces).
K Haus (coworking space for creatives)
Main Stage Studios (space for rehearsals, music lessons)
MusicalFare Theatre Cabaret (space for virtual events, includes video and audio recording and editing).
Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
Penn Dixie (outdoor program space to any Erie County cultural group or artist). Email Phil Stokes for details and availability.
Tri-Main Center (office and studio space).
Wasteland Studios (audio or visual artist studios, dance hall, recording studios).
