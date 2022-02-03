‘Friday Night Fight’ Event Showcases Community Voices on COVID Vaccination

WNED PBS, Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. present documentary

FIGHT FOR GOOD: One Body One Soul’ and live discussion 8 PM, Feb. 18

WNED PBS and the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. (CHCB) are partnering on a special event, “Friday Night Fight! Knock Out COVID,” to engage with the community on COVID-19 and help dispel myths about the virus and the vaccine on Friday, Feb. 18 on WNED PBS, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The program, hosted by Claudine Ewing of media partner WGRZ-TV, begins at 8 pm with a broadcast of local documentary “Fight for Good: One Body, One Soul,” which presents candid community voices that offer an effective way to respond to unprecedented difficulties encountered in the current COVID-19 and future pandemics. Following the documentary, a live discussion will encourage viewers to seek accurate vaccine information and find out where to get a vaccine.

Viewers will be able to submit questions online or call in to ask questions, request information mailed to them about vaccination, and reserve a spot in special vaccination clinics CHCB set up for Saturday, Feb. 19, in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.