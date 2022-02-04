14th Annual New York Ice Wine & Culinary Festival celebrates winter & wine FEBRUARY 12 & 13, 2022

The 14th annual New York Ice Wine & Culinary Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13 at Casa Larga Vineyards. Tickets are on sale at the Casa Larga Vineyards wine shop and online at www.casalarga.com. The event includes seated wine tastings paired with ice-wine infused food pairings. For both days of the festival, guests will experience an expert guided pairing for each course.

Saturday Festival & Menu

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, New York State wineries will converge at Casa Larga Vineyards to sample and sell their authentic award-winning ice wines along with other traditional red and white wines. In order to qualify as a true ice wine, the wines at the festival must be produced from grapes that have been frozen on the vine. Because of the labor-intensive and weather-dependent process, very few wineries even attempt to make ice wine. New York is also one of the very few places in the world that has the climate to support traditional ice wine production, thus producing a rich, sweet and smooth wine. Wineries attending are Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Hunt Country, Schulze Vineyards and Winery and Weis Vineyards.

A highlight of the festival is its culinary experience. Guests will enjoy an ice wine-infused menu with specialty dishes created by RIT Catering Chef de Cuisine Autumn Geer. On Saturday, guests will sample:

Avocado ice wine soup finished with a cucumber salad and chili oil drizzle

Pad Thai salad tossed with spicey ice wine peanut dressing-rice noodles, peanuts, bean sprouts, bel peppers and broccoli

Ice wine elote salad of chilled grilled corn off the cob, cremaa, chili powder, lime juice, cojita cheese and cilantro

Braised ice wine bulgogi beef served on a white corn flour tortilla topped with ice wine slaw and finished with sriracha lime ice wine aioli

Lemon pound cake cupcake with an ice wine simple syrup filled with raspberry ice wine jam and topped with cream cheese frosting

Sunday Festival & Menu

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the festival transforms to the NYS Craft Beverage & Culinary Festival. With a tailgate theme, guests will sample beer and spirits along with Casa Larga’s ice wines and wines. The menu on Sunday includes:

Ice wine Bloody Mary soup garnished with bacon, stuffed olives and a grilled shrimp

Ice wine and prosciutto mac salad with bell peppers, onions, celery, carrots, mayonnaise, yellow mustard and cheddar cheese

Arugula salad topped with grapes, pecans, strawberries and blue cheese, finished with a pomegranate ice wine vinaigrette

Garlic parmesan pulled chicken sandwich on house-made jalapeno popper bread finished with ice wine buffalo-ranch sauce

Chocolate football-shaped French macaron filled with ice wine mascarpone frosting and strawberry ice wine jam.

Festival Activities

This year, a festival favorite returns – horse-drawn wagon rides through the vineyards following the seated tastings with KQ Percherons. Guests can also enjoy s’mores and a hot beverage station with coffee and cocoa around the outdoor fire pit.

Ticketing Information

To allow proper distancing, tickets are available on a limited basis and sold in tables of 2, 4 or 6. Tables will be seated separately and spaced at least 6 feet from other tables in the Bella Vista event space ballrooms. When purchasing tickets, please be sure to purchase a table that corresponds to the group size, up to 6 people. Ticket packs are sold by table and not individually.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online or at the wine shop. Tickets are timed for an 11:00 a.m. start time and an additional seating on Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m. Attendees will receive a commemorative glass with admission to the festival. Tickets are available for $130 for tables of 2, $260 for tables of 4 and $390 for tables of 6. Tickets can be purchased at the Wine Shop on Turk Hill Road in Fairport and online at www.casalarga.com. For event updates and more information, visit http://www.casalarga.com/Events/NYIWCF.

Additional Details

Casa Larga Vineyards is within pick-up/drop-off radius of rideshare companies including Uber and Lyft; guests consuming alcohol at this event are encouraged to use these services.

The 14th New York Ice Wine & Culinary Festival is sponsored by Greenspark Solar and Renewal by Andersen.