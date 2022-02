Willow, the 20-year-old daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has been creating music since she was nine. An accomplished guitar player, she has a fresh sound that blends driving punk rhythms with lush harmonies and great lyrics. Her live performances are fun and full of energy as she made evident last year playing with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on the Jimmy Fallon show. This pair up with Billie Eilish is a perfect showcase for this new talent.

