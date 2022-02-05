Downtown Central Library Programs February 7 – February 13

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
Monday, February 7 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures (online: Facebook)
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Info Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Filming. Auditorium
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Department: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room
Tuesday, February 8 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Info Table: Roll Up Your Sleeve NY. Near Media Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Jim Overfield (online: Zoom)
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp Module 5: Application Filing Walk-Through (online)
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Financial Workshop: Personal Budgeting & Debt Management (online)
Wednesday, February 9 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: How to Use Twitch. TechKnow Lab
1:30 PM – 4:00 PM Genealogy 101 (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Wednesday Movie: The Addams Family (2019). Ring of Knowledge
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Department: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room
Thursday, February 10 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. Central Meeting Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Tax Filing Assistance with NYS Tax Dept. Call 716-858-7198 to register (online)
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Communicate with Google Meet (online)
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind Teen Program (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room
Friday, February 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM A Celebration of Black History Month with the Buffalo African American Museum: Michigan St. Baptist Church & Nash Museum. Ring of Knowledge
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Financial Workshop: Personal Budgeting & Debt Management (online)
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Windows 10 and 11. TechKnow Lab
Saturday, February 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Ring of Knowledge
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Sewing & Crochet Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Young Audiences Second Saturday Family Program: Slave Songs. Ring of Knowledge
3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
Sunday, February 13 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo, Jim Overfield (online)
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge
Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Info Services, through February 15
Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Exhibit. Café area, through February 28
The Making of a Monument and Michigan Avenue YMCA. Main floor, through February 28
National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day. Main floor, through March 4 PreventionFocus: Recovery Community at BestSelf. Café area
Add Comment