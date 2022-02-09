The Best Golf Resorts with Casinos Across the World

If you are looking for some places to enjoy your golf game but want to add the best real money casinos in Canada 2022 into the mix, you will definitely want to read this article. This is a very detailed list of the best golf resorts with casinos across the entire world, all ready and waiting for you! We’ve been keen to tee off on some of the gorgeous golf courses around, but we’ve been equally keen to experience all that Vegas has to offer. And now you can have both! Even if you only have a few days free, you will find plenty of places where you can do a gold round or two and still have time for a night out in town too.

Best golf resorts with casinos across the world:

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore Caesar’s Palace Wynn Las Vegas Fallsview Casino Resort Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore

Look no further than Bandon Dunes in Oregon if you fancy a round in a truly idyllic setting. This beautiful course is set right on the coast and has spectacular views of the sea from almost every single hole you play. You may have to contend with a bit of rain, but it’s worth it when you can simply pull your golf buggy over to the side of the fairway and take a moment to admire the beautiful surroundings. There are six world-class courses at this resort, so there really is something for everyone here. Hotels are also available if you’d like to make a weekend out of it; and casinos provide you with great games with extra bonuses, such as free spins.

Caesar’s Palace

One of the most iconic landmarks in Las Vegas has to be Caesar’s Palace, with its huge golden facade gracing the strip for all to see. The huge, sprawling complex already features plenty of restaurants so why not combine your night out with a round of golf and see the hotel from an entirely different angle? You can enjoy a fantastic meal and then head to one of two on-site courses. They both have several holes, so you’ll get lots of opportunities to swing those clubs!

Wynn Las Vegas

Another renowned casino in Sin City itself is Las Vegas. Situated opposite the equally impressive Encore casino, there are two spectacular championship 18 hole courses to choose from here. The Wynn golf course is actually home to one of the longest holes in all of Las Vegas as its signature hole stretches for over 800 yards into a beautiful par 5 green. There’s even a putting practice green if you need it before heading off on the course.

Fallsview Casino Resort

Lying on the banks of Lake Ontario in Canada, this stunning course is a must-visit if you’re ever in that part of the world. With two 18-hole championship courses, there’s something for every skill level here. The majestic surroundings make it feel as if you’ve been transported away from modern civilisation, even though it’s only 10 minutes from downtown Niagara Falls. Carefully crafted bunkers and gorges ensure that bad shots are penalised by sending your ball into exile, whilst fantastic fairway contouring rewards accurate players with a more enjoyable shot at a birdie or eagle putt!

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

This Florida resort is one of those rare examples where you’re spoilt for choice from the off. With two PGA championship courses, it’s likely that both offer something to suit beginner and professional players alike, so there’ll be an appropriate course for everyone here. The resort even has its own on-site Tom Fazio-designed golf school, which should help iron out any swing flaws before going around any of their three courses.

How to Choose the Best Golf Resorts with Casinos: Five things to Always Keep in Mind

Let’s face it; if you’re a golfer and someone tells you they have the best golf resorts with casinos across the world, it’s an offer that will probably be hard to refuse. That said, let’s take a look at some of the things we should always bear in mind when choosing which golf resorts with casinos are truly worthy of our time and money.

Accommodation vs Playability: Golf resorts aren’t cheap, so it’s important to make sure that your trip is spent on activities YOU want to do. If the hotel isn’t up to scratch or there are better courses elsewhere, then what’s the point?

Golf resorts aren’t cheap, so it’s important to make sure that your trip is spent on activities YOU want to do. If the hotel isn’t up to scratch or there are better courses elsewhere, then what’s the point? Transportation Availability: You don’t want to get stuck halfway around your round because transportation wasn’t available back to where you started. Expensive cab fares aren’t fun and often make us regret our decision not to drive to the course.

You don’t want to get stuck halfway around your round because transportation wasn’t available back to where you started. Expensive cab fares aren’t fun and often make us regret our decision not to drive to the course. Case Study: We all know what happens when you mix golf and Vegas; it gets expensive! So bear in mind that if your goal is just a quick few holes, then you might be better off going somewhere else.

We all know what happens when you mix golf and Vegas; it gets expensive! So bear in mind that if your goal is just a quick few holes, then you might be better off going somewhere else. Openness to Walkers: Some courses have been designed to punish walkers who play at a slower pace by making them wait for slow-moving carts on every other hole, which can spoil their experience. It’s frustrating, but some courses are worse than others, so this one needs serious consideration before booking. Again, the best option is simply to phone ahead and ask the resort whether they accept walkers or not.

Some courses have been designed to punish walkers who play at a slower pace by making them wait for slow-moving carts on every other hole, which can spoil their experience. It’s frustrating, but some courses are worse than others, so this one needs serious consideration before booking. Again, the best option is simply to phone ahead and ask the resort whether they accept walkers or not. Course Design: If you’re a novice golfer, it’s extremely important to choose one of the many golf courses that aren’t ridiculously challenging where even the best players will find themselves hitting into bunkers or trees time after time! The best courses are well designed so that you can enjoy your game without feeling intimidated by the course, although they should still present enough of a challenge for intermediate and pro-golfers alike. Not to forget, the best golf resorts with casinos will have a course for your skill level.

Final Thoughts

If you’re thinking about going on a golfing holiday but don’t have much time available for a trip, why not try one of these top courses. You’ll certainly get to play at some beautiful golfing venues, and the time difference means you won’t have to stay up so late either. Also, if you’re tired of playing on courses that are eternally busy, why not try one of the best golf resorts with casinos where you’ll have plenty of room to play without being pushed all over the course! We hope this article can make it easier for you to choose which golf courses are the best ones: and then you visit these places to feel the atmosphere and to enjoy them.