Best Art & Entertainment Options in St. Albert

Alberta’s second largest city, St. Albert is often included on lists of the best places to live in Canada. Some publications have even ranked it as the best in Alberta based on factors like economy, affordability, amenities, and culture.

Whether you’re just visiting or you’re one of the many people making a move here after purchasing some St. Albert real estate of your own, you’re sure to find plenty of art and entertainment options to enjoy.

The ArtWalk

For many years now St. Albert’s ArtWalk has brought color and beauty to its Perron District in the heart of downtown on the first Thursday of every month from May through September. You’ll get to browse many different venues that display exceptional works as the area is transformed into a big, vibrant gallery and studio. It’s a place to view and purchase local art with something for all budgets and tastes.

Plus, many venues host special events and provide refreshments too. There are also musicians and other street performers along with food trucks providing an entire evening of fun.

St. Albert Farmers’ Market

The St. Albert Farmers’ Market is located right downtown. Open during the warmer months from mid-June to mid-October every Saturday, it’s one of Canada’s largest. There are over 250 vendors and they sell a lot more than the usual fresh, local produce.

Everything here is home-grown, hand-baked, or hand-made, including unique arts and crafts. If you’re looking for that perfect gift or souvenir, you’re likely to find it here, including handcrafted jewelry and even attire for your furry friends. As you search, you can enjoy live music, and you’ll find plenty of tasty food trucks to fuel your shopping exploits too.

The Musee Heritage Museum

The Arts and Heritage Foundation of St. Albert provides enriching arts and heritage experiences through the Musee Heritage Museum. In addition to works of art, there are a variety of exhibits focusing on the area’s history from the earliest people who settled here. It also includes a focus on First Nations and modern-day events.

Art in Public Places

“Art in Public Places” began in the 1970s with various unique pieces collected over the years. Today there are more than 200 in a wide variety of mediums from paintings, murals, and sculptures to pottery and fiber art that can be seen throughout the city in civic buildings and all sorts of spaces.

Theater

You’ll find the usual cinemas in St. Albert when you want to catch a film, but the Arden Theatre is something special when it comes to entertainment. It offers an intimate setting for national and local music acts along with the occasional big-name artists. It’s a fabulous place for a live concert with everyone from Arlo Guthrie to Celine Dion taking the stage here.

Festivals

St. Albert also hosts plenty of fun festivals. February brings the Fire and Ice Festival, a fun day for the whole family with sleigh rides, fire trucks, a firefighter obstacle course, campfires, hot cocoa, and hot dogs.

The three-day Blueberry Bluegrass Festival is one of the most popular, featuring live music, outdoor films, wagon rides, country dances, pie-making contests, a petting zoo, food trucks, and more.

Another great one for the family is the Northern Alberta International Children’s Festival. The largest of its kind on the continent, it includes a mini-festival for toddlers along with storytellers, dance, aerialists, puppetry, and live music.