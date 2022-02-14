Downtown Central Library Programs February 14 – February 21

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, February 14 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Roll Up Your Sleeve NY. Near Media Room

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:30 PM – 3:40 PM Find Non-English Books on Libby (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Tuesday, February 15 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: George Scott (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp Module 6: Responding to an Office Action (online)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM VOCAL-NY Chapter Meeting. West Room

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Financial Workshop: Emergency Fund; Building a Strong Financial Foundation (online)

Wednesday, February 16 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Erie County DSS SNAP Meeting. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Using TikTok. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Wednesday Movie: Hoodwinked (2005)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept: Juvenile Group Meeting. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, February 17 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Free Tax Filing Assistance. Call 716-858-7198 to register. TechKnow Lab

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness Thursday. Main floor

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Black History Month Event: Dawoud Sabu Adeyola Jazz Trio. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Path to a Patent, Part V: Understanding the Role of Claims in a Patent Application (online)

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM Black Innovation and Entrepreneurship program, part one: Defining Tomorrow (online)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Organize Your Google Drive (online: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM Maker Thursdays: Circle of Buttons. Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Board Room

Friday, February 18 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Microsoft Word. TechKnow Lab

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM A Celebration of Black History Month with the Buffalo African American Museum: Colored Musicians Club. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Financial Workshop: Emergency Fund; Building a Strong Financial Foundation (online)

Saturday, February 19 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group (online: Zoom)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Sewing & Crochet Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Hello, Dolly! Auditorium

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Celebrate Black Inventors (for ages 8-12, but all ages welcome). Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, February 20 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Series: George Scott (online: Facebook)

Monday, February 21 Library closed for Presidents’ Day

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Window to the Soul: Bridges from Borders. Information Services, through February 15

Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Traveling Exhibit. Café area, through February 28

The Making of a Monument and Michigan Avenue YMCA. Main floor, through February 28

National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day. Main floor, through March 4 PreventionFocus Display. Café area