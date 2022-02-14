NEW CONCERT: Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall Thurs, Feb, 24

The Buffalo Chamber Players will bring the supernatural and divine to the terrestrial stage at Asbury Hall.

The program includes:

Alice Jones Dark is the way

Arvo Pärt Fratres

Astor Piazzolla La Muerte del Angel

Franz Schubert String Trio in B-flat, D. 581

Althea Talbot-Howard Troparion (Christus Anesti) for English horn and piano individual tickets are $25, $5 for students with ID, and can be purchased online or at the door. We also offer a streaming option for patrons wishing to enjoy the concert from their homes.

The concert starts at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 7 PM. Free parking is available in the Asbury Hall parking lot or along Delaware Avenue. For the safety of our audience, musicians, and staff, masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination are required to attend.