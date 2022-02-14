Arts & Culture Events Featured Music

NEW CONCERT: Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall Thurs, Feb, 24

February 14, 2022
jamiemoses288

The Buffalo Chamber Players will bring the supernatural and divine to the terrestrial stage at Asbury Hall.

The program includes:

Alice Jones Dark is the way
Arvo Pärt Fratres
Astor Piazzolla La Muerte del Angel
Franz Schubert String Trio in B-flat, D. 581
Althea Talbot-Howard Troparion (Christus Anesti) for English horn and piano individual tickets are $25, $5 for students with ID, and can be purchased online or at the door. We also offer a streaming option for patrons wishing to enjoy the concert from their homes.

The concert starts at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 7 PM. Free parking is available in the Asbury Hall parking lot or along Delaware Avenue. For the safety of our audience, musicians, and staff, masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination are required to attend.

jamiemoses288

