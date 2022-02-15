NEW CONCERT: TOOL Performs at KeyBank Center Sunday 2/27

TOOL With special guest: The Acid Helps

Fear Inoculum arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait,” and Revolver dubbed the 10-track album “a masterpiece that will be dissected for years to come.” In January 2020, TOOL won its fourth GRAMMY Award® – for Best Metal Performance (“7empest”), from Fear Inocolum.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).



WHAT THE PRESS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE TOUR…

“The crowd’s collective energy on Friday was as high as it was two years ago when Fear Inoculum — their first record in 13 years — had just come out.” Houston Press

“The alt-metal legends hit San Antonio just as a winter storm queued up, though you wouldn’t know it from the temperature inside, which crackled with energy. The band has a reputation for massive light shows and weird visuals, which it delivered in spades.” San Antonio Current



“Just over two years after the first leg of the Fear Inoculum tour, Tool returned this time to show just how dynamic its music and its most recent album still are…Tool may not be our generation’s Pink Floyd, but its shows are going to be just as memorable. There is no way to walk away from a Tool show unmoved.” Dallas Observer