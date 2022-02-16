CEPA Gallery is Searching for Education Coordinator

CENTER FOR EXPLORATORY & PERCEPTUAL ARTS

(CEPA GALLERY)

EDUCATION COORDINATOR

POSITION DESCRIPTION

TITLE: CEPA Education Coordinator

REPORTS TO: CEPA Executive Director

Position Open Until Filled



CEPA fosters the exploration of photography and contemporary visual arts through both its exhibition and arts education programs that nurture creativity and encourage active learning.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Education Coordinator reports to the Executive Director and provides overall day to day oversight, and management of CEPA’s Education Department programs and facilities. This includes the management of interns, teaching artists and support staff, annual and special project budgets oversight, student exhibits, grant support materials, and most importantly outreach to regional organizations and audiences for business growth. In conjunction with the Education Director and CEPA’s Executive Director, the Education Coordinator implements an ongoing annual plan for the department including the following duties:

1.Plans, executes, and facilitates all CEPA Education Department programming and related deliverables including: in-school, after-school, Saturday Programs, field trips, tutoring and workshops. This includes interviewing, hiring, teaching, and the scheduling of

students, teachers, interns, and support staff; and preparing and providing related program materials and data including assessment and evaluation along with documentation.

2. Plans, executes, and facilitates CEPA’s in-house Education Workshops to include scheduling, hiring, teaching, communications, promotion and documentation.

3. Coordinates and facilitates special community-based educational collaborations.

4. Offers outreach and presentations to community groups; hosts in-house events

5. Maintains excellence in all departmental facilities, operations including darkroom, computer lab, photo studio, library, classroom, equipment, and supplies.

6. Coordinates the use of facilities for students, artists and community members.

7. Showcases department excellence and students’ success through website news/social media..

8. Develops, curates, and facilitates education, student, and special exhibitions.

9. Collects demographic and student progress data for reporting purposes.

REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Innovative and forward thinking; capable of advancing the visibility and vitality of a well-established mid-sized non-profit arts organization with a keen focus on its educational direction

Minimum two year experience producing high-level education programs and teaching

Strong communication skills, both oral and written

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers and the community especially as it relates to regional education institutions, stakeholders, teaching artists, funders, and the artistic community

Available to work some evenings, weekends and events

Bachelor’s degree from accredited college or university; Master’s degree preferred.

Photography background preferred.

The Education Coordinator starts as a part-time position with the possibility for growth after 3 month contract (20-30h/week); salary is negotiable dependent upon experience and qualifications and commensurate with a fully-engaged, small scale non profit organization (Range: 18-$22/h). Additional teaching hours are also available for qualified applicants.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to submit their cover letter, résumé, and other relevant materials online at: search@cepagallery.org. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Applications cannot be accepted by regular mail or at any other email address. Please no calls or inquiries to the CEPA office or staff, thank you.