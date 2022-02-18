Nigerian Alum from University of Phoenix Is Dedicated to Education and Helping Others

Like many adults pursuing a degree at the University of Phoenix, Dr. Stephen More was drawn to the online program because it allowed him to continue working and take courses in his off-hours. The Nigerian immigrant had first come to the U.S. in 2003 and decided as he toured the country that he would return one day to learn more and chart a new life path.

That opportunity came in 2005, when he completed a year-long nursing program and worked as a vocational nurse, sending money home to his family in Nigeria. He was proud of the progress he had made, but he had dreams of starting his own business and began looking for ways to make his dream a reality. “I always had a big dream to go to America and further my education,” Dr. More said. “I had to look around for a school that I could do and yet work. That was where the University of Phoenix came in.”

More began his first degree program, a bachelor’s degree in business management, in 2009, driven by an interest in entrepreneurship that was sparked when he was a child, selling fish, salt and soap prepared by his mother to other villagers in Nigeria. “My entrepreneurial spirit started there, and it grew with me,” he said. Before launching his own entrepreneurial venture, he wanted to learn the fundamentals of running a business and knew he could gain the skills he needed from University of Phoenix all while continuing to work in nursing.

Gaining Key Business Skills from University of Phoenix Degree Programs

The Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree program at University of Phoenix provides skills in four key areas: management, operations, strategic planning and performance management. Like all of the University’s online degree programs, it is 100 percent online, and courses can be taken at any time that works for individual student schedules. The program’s 10 core courses cover such topics as innovative leadership, strategic operations and logistics, ethical and legal topics in business, finance for business and marketing.

For Dr. More, this undergraduate degree was a stepping stone. He was dedicated to his education and pushing his career forward, and he undertook a master’s degree program in industrial organizational psychology. This degree program provides principles used in business and organizations to optimize workplace performance. Key skills covered through the program include industrial and organizational psychology, scientific mindedness, ethical and social responsibility and communication. The courses are aligned with education standards set by both the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Society for Industrial-Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

While undertaking his master’s degree, Dr. More also became a registered nurse and decided to take yet another step in his educational journey—pursuing a doctorate in industrial organizational psychology from University of Phoenix in 2016. The University’s career-relevant doctoral programs, which include business administration, education, health administration, management and nursing practice, are structured to provide students with the advanced concepts and leadership skills they need to accelerate their careers.

Working as a Nurse on the Frontlines

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dr. More soon found himself working on the front lines of the healthcare response in and around Dallas, Texas. His hours of study in both nursing and organizational psychology provided him with much-needed skills to turn to as he coped with difficult 12-hour workdays under extreme stress and pressure.

He successfully defended his dissertation in the midst of his experiences as a front-line nurse and completed his doctoral degree program from University of Phoenix in 2021. Now, he is extending what he has learned to help others in Nigeria who are interested in business and entrepreneurship through virtual mentoring sessions.

When he’s not studying or helping others, Dr. More combats stress through farming. He raises cattle and vegetables on his farm in Dallas, often giving away surplus to his neighbors. “Farming is my second love, next to education,” Dr. More said.

