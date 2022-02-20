BUFFALO QUICKIES starts THURSDAY at Allleyway Theatre

Back on the main stage, this all-new, all comedy lineup is sure to have you laughing out loud. performance.

Don’t miss these hilarious new plays, including the world premiere of SEVENTEEN: THE (UNOFFICIAL) JOSH ALLEN MUSICAL.

Get Tickets Now!

BUFFALO QUICKIES:

SEVENTEEN: THE (UNOFFICIAL) JOSH ALLEN MUSICAL

a world premiere musical by Philip Farugia and Amy Jakiel

In this ten-minute musical love letter to Buffalo, videogames, and #17, #BillsMafia best friends Steve and John spam their favorite quarterback’s DMs, begging him to play Madden.

BUFFALO PORNO

a world premiere by Jeff Z. Klein

It’s the future, when Buffalo has become the new Hollywood, and Tonawanda has become the center of … another kind of filmmaking.

THE GREAT STEVEN STRAVINSKY

by Sharai Bohannon

It’s Steven’s 11th birthday party, and this wannabe magician’s backyard is set up for the perfect magic show. But will his classmate Amanda be watching?

BUMPER TO BUMPER

a world premiere by Michael Hagins

Where would you rather be this Memorial Day than stuck in traffic on the BQE? It can’t get any worse, right?

CHICKEN IS CONDEMNED TO BE FREE

a world premiere by Jesse Jae Hoon

Astrid and Oren are running around like chickens with their heads cut off because… well, they are chickens. And they just had their heads cut off.

THE COMMUNE OF MUTUAL AID AND EDUCATION FOR THE PEOPLE HOSTED BY ANGELA DAVIS WITH SPECIAL GUEST J. EDGAR HOOVER

a world premiere by Alle Mims

No, it’s not Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. But stop in anyway as Angela Davis gives us a lesson in economics and politics, with special guests and nifty brain teasers!

NEVER LET GO

a world premiere by Raven Petretti-Stamper

Getting stuck in an elevator isn’t so bad when it’s with People’s Sexiest Man Alive.?



*Proof of vaccination and masks still required.