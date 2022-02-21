Surprising Mental Health Benefits Of Creating Art

If you’ve been struggling with your mental health lately then let this be of some comfort to you: you are not alone. Not only that, but despite your personal circumstances, you have every right to feel the way you do. Often, we like to punish ourselves and tell ourselves lies as though we don’t have the right to feel sad – particularly when there is so much suffering in the world, but it’s all relative. Your feelings are real and recognizing that fact is the first step on the path to healing.

Of course, whenever you try to share your mental health with others, some people who are perhaps blessed with ignorance on the matter will say things like: “try to think positive thoughts.” We both know that it’s much easier said than done. But, have you tried everything?

Besides eating a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise, did you know that there are a number of amazing mental health benefits to creating art? That’s right – if all else fails, perhaps a little creativity might just be the remedy you’ve been searching for.

Relieve your stress

One of the primary mental health benefits of creating art is relieving stress. Anything from sculpting, painting pictures, and writing poetry can help to lower your stress levels and promote mental calmness. This is largely because it distracts your mind from the stresses of everyday life, but creating art also serves as a cathartic outlet.

As the great Shane Koyczan once said: “If your heart is broken, make art with the pieces.”

Improve your problem solving skills

Another beautiful benefit to creating art is that it inspires the imagination and encourages creative thinking. This in turn stimulates your brain and prepares it for all manner of complicated functionality. It might seem like a stretch, but through your creativity you may even find yourself better prepared to handle the challenges in your life with a reinvigorated approach.

Feel good about you

Creating art helps to boost your self-esteem and provides us with a wonderful sense of accomplishment. Being able to make something from nothing is one of the most beautiful gifts that we humans have. The creative process itself also helps to stimulate the creation of new neural pathways which invariably bolsters your feelings of self-worth and has also been linked to easing the symptoms of depression and even slowing down the process of aging.

Learn more about you

One of the greatest benefits of all is the discovery process. When you get creative you use parts of your mind that you may otherwise neglect and it can be a delightful discovery process when you surprise yourself with innovative ideas. The important thing is to be yourself and to allow the creative juices to lead you in whatever direction they flow toward – and be as audacious as you dare! Some people like to use their body when creating art; one woman regurgitates paint onto the canvass; you could even swap your paintbrush for a vibrator and see what happens! Art and creativity is all about letting go and embracing the unimaginable absent any feelings of shame or self-doubt (and you can keep it all to yourself).

Forget your pain through the art of creation

Chronic health conditions are often accompanied by depression and other mental health ailments. But through the art of creation you can escape your illness even if only for a little while. Art is all about positivity and when you are creating something beautiful it’s practically impossible to feel bad!