What begins as a conversation between a white classical pianist and a black jazz pianist about interpreting George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” transforms through incredible music and exhilarating dance into a dynamic and inspiring exploration of the often ignored cultural and historical context that inspired Gershwin to create this seminal work.

The production stars Stevie Jackson, Randall Kramer, Richard Satterwhite, Dwayne Stephenson, Davida Evette Tolbert and Josh Wilde. Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

At this time, to ensure the utmost safety of our patrons, all performances of AMERICAN RHAPSODY will require proof of vaccination.

The performance schedule is February 23rd – March 27th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, February 22nd at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 23rd.

Ticket prices : $49 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.