Road Less Traveled announces 2022-2023 Season

February 23, 2022
Mysterious-Circumstances4_plaid.jpgSeptember 15 – October 16
Directed by John Hurley*Starring Ben Moran, Peter Palmisano*, David Marciniak*, Wendy Hall, Greg Howze and Ricky NeedhamGuards-at-the-Taj4.jpgNovember 10 – December 11
Directed by Katie Mallinson*Starring Afrim Gjonbalaj and Darryl SemiraThe-Thin-Place.jpgFebruary 23 – March 26
Directed by Scott Behrend*Starring Renee Landrigan, Margaret Massman, Dave Hayes* and Kristen Tripp Kelley*Sweat2.jpgApril 20 – May 21
Directed by Victoria Pérez*Starring Peter Johnson, Johnny Barden, Jake Hayes, Dave Mitchell*, Alejandro Gómez, Lisa Vitrano*, Davida Tolbert, Diane DiBernardo and John Vines
