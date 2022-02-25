Best Races In Oaklawn Park To Watch In 2022

Oaklawn Park is one of the most famous courses in the United States when it comes to horse racing. It is steeped in history, which includes the great American Pharoah winning twice at the track on his way to becoming the first Triple Crown winner in nearly 40 years.

The track was voted as the fifth best in North America by the Horseplayers Association in 2017, and continues to be a significant track to this day, as it hosts massive meetings throughout the year.

That will be the case in the Oaklawn Park 2022 race schedules, and you can learn more about some of the standout races on the calendar below.

Apple Blossom Handicap

The big Grade 1 on the calendar at Oaklawn Park takes place in April. The Apple Blossom Handicap is a race for horses aged four and older and is run over a distance of 1 1/16 miles.

A massive purse of $1 million is available for this race, which has led to a number of star horses lining up in the race. Some of the best female horses have won this prestigious race, including champion mare Zenyatta, who won the Apple Blossom on two occasions during her esteemed career.

Last year’s renewal was one of the best in recent history, with the purse upgraded to $1 million to attract Monomoy Girl and Swiss Skydiver. However, both were beaten in excellent fashion by Fausto Gutierrez-trained Letruska. Other horses that have won the prestigious Grade 1 in recent years include Ce Ce and Unbridled Mo.

Arkansas Derby

One of the most significant stops on the way to the Kentucky Derby takes place at Oaklawn Park, as the Arkansas Derby has produced three winners of the famous race at Churchill Downs.

The first to achieve the feat was Sunny’s Halo in 1983, before Smarty Jones won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes in 2004 before landing the Kentucky Derby.

However, the most famous winner of the race came in 2015, as American Pharoah won the Grade 1 on his way to completing a clean sweet in the Triple Crown races.

The race has also produced Preakness Stakes winners, including Tank’s Prospect, Pine Bluff and Elocutionist. Afleet Alex and Victory Gallop both won this race at Oaklawn Park before landing success in the Preakness Stakes.

The race is run in April, as the field compete over a 1 1/8 mile distance on the dirt. This year’s race offers a purse of $1.25 million. Super Stock won the race in 2021 for trainer Steven Asmussen.

Oaklawn Handicap

The Oaklawn Handicap is one of the most competitive races on the calendar at Oaklawn Park. It has been an annual race on the calendar since being established in 1946.

Nowadays, the race is run over a distance of 1 1/8 miles, with horses aged four and older able to enter. It has been run over its current distance since 1984, which replaced the previous distance of 1 1/16 miles. Snow Chief currently holds the track and race record, having won the 1987 edition in a time of 1:46 3/5.

Two horses have been able to win the Oaklawn Handicap on two occasions. Styrunner was the first to achieve the feat, but Gay Revoke is the only horse to have won back-to-back renewals.

Pat Day holds the record for the most wins in the race, with his fifth victory in 2001 coming 16 years after his fourth success in 1985. D. Wayne Lukas has trained the most winners, with his fourth success coming in 2014 with Will Take Charge. The latest winner of the race was Silver State for trainer Steven Asmussen.