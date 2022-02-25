Downtown Central Library Programs February 28 – March

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK
Monday, February 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Applying for a Job Online (online: Facebook)
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room
Tuesday, March 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:30 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Greg Delaney, Why the Great Northern Matters (online: Zoom)
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Erie County DSS SNAP Staff Training. Central Meeting Room
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp Module 8: Question & Answer Panel (online)
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Dance Class. Auditorium
Wednesday, March 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Read Across America Day with AM Buffalo. Main floor
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Erie County DSS SNAP Staff Training. Central Meeting Room
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Basic Computer Maintenance. TechKnow Lab
3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room
4:00 PM – 5:55 PM Wednesday Movie: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019). Ring of Knowledge
Thursday, March 3 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc. Near computes
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Free Tax Filing Assistance. Call 716-858-7198 to register. TechKnow Lab
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM The Path to a Patent, Part VI: Learn how to protect your IP abroad (online)
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Dance Class. Auditorium
Friday, March 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room
10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Roll Up Your Sleeve NY. Near Media Room
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics. TechKnow Lab
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Erie County DSS SNAP Staff Training. Central Meeting Room
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Information Table: Amazon Workforce Staffing. Near Media Room
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)
Saturday, March 5 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Cabaret (1972). Auditorium
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. West Room
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Behind Collections Gallery
3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
Sunday, March 6 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo: Greg Delaney
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery
Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge
National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day. Main floor, through March 4 Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through April 1
