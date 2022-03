On March 18 there will be a special talk-back with Shakespear in Delaware Park Founder Saul Elkin and Buff State theatre alumni as they share stories from their years ‘Shakespeare Hill’ and reflect upon 47 years of ‘Free Will.’

The panel discussion will take place after the College’s performance of ‘Macbeth’ in the Warren Enters Theatre.

If you love Shakespeare, you won’t want to miss this production!

Contact the Rockwell Hall Box Office for tickets and additional information.