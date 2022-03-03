Road Less Travel production of “TRIBES” opens TONIGHT!

Winner of 2012 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, 2012 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Foreign Play, and 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play.

TRIBES by Nina Raine

March 3 – 27

Billy is the only Deaf member of a loving yet a dysfunctional family who raised him as part of the hearing world. When Billy meets Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of deafness, he finally starts to learn when it means to be heard. With insight, humor, and an eclectic cast of characters, the award-winning Tribes questions how we define community, family, and belonging.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Tribes contains explicit language and profanity. Must be 17 years of age and older to attend. If you have further questions, please contact our box office at 716.629.3069.

Masks are still required during TRIBES. Performances will be cancelled if an artist becomes Covid-positive. To avoid cancellations and out of safety of our artists, we will require masks until further notice.

E-ticketing: Please make sure to have your e-ticketing with you. TRIBES is assigned seating and you will need your assigned seating information upon entering the theater.