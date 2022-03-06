How To Feed Betta Fish While On Vacation

We all know that vacationing can be a great break from the stresses of everyday life. For many, it’s also their only chance to get away from work and spend time with family or friends. Many pet owners have the same feelings about vacations as they do about anything else: guilt. That’s why I’m going to tell you how to feed your betta fish while on vacation or betta fish for sale, so you don’t have to worry about them when you’re gone.

How long can I go without feeding my betta fish?

A betta fish can survive without food for up to two weeks. If you’re going on a week-long vacation, make sure your pet is fed before leaving, and don’t worry too much about them.

Can my betta fish eat the same thing as me?

Your betta fish needs a special diet of pellets or freeze-dried bloodworms/tubifex worms/mosquito larvae that are rich in protein and fats. It’s best if they have some plant matter included in their diets, but not necessary. Some good options include cucumber slices (just be careful with what kind of pesticides were used), zucchini planks, romaine lettuce leaves, etc. You should also supplement their water with additives that help remove nitrates and nitrites and replenish electrolytes.

How do I feed my pet fish while on vacation?

There are 6 common ways to feed your pet fish while you’re away. I won’t go into extreme detail but will say that the first 3 are the most common.

Ask A Friend, Family Member or Neighbors to Feed Your Fish

This is the best option for smaller aquariums. Betta fish can survive without food for up to two weeks, so if your tank is small enough that it would only take a few days to go without food, then this is an excellent way to keep your pets fed while you’re gone. The cost of feeding them will be on whoever agrees to do this for you, but I’ve seen some people make it part of their pet sitting services.

Don’t Feed Him

This is the best option for smaller aquariums. If you’re on a quick getaway (2-3 days), this is your best bet. This strategy can be dangerous if you leave your lights on while away, so keep that in mind and make sure to unplug lights and filters when leaving for an extended period of time.

Use A Mechanical Auto-Feeder

Using an automatic feeder is a great way to keep your pet fed while you’re on vacation. These are the best bet if you have experience setting them up and maintaining them, as well as feeding them before leaving town. There are also pre-made options available that do not require any setup or maintenance – just fill it with food and set the timer! I use this one.

Using Feeding Blocks

This is my personal favorite. Some people don’t like the idea of feeding blocks because their pets can get lazy about swimming to find food. However, I’ve found that betta fish tend to swim to the top for treats (since that’s where their food usually comes from), which means they’ll be getting more exercise. Plus, you can always use floating feed blocks so your pet can easily snatch them up if necessary.

Use Feeder Fish

Yes, many people go out and buy feeder fish to feed their betta fish. This is an excellent option for those who don’t like the idea of feeding blocks or have a small aquarium. A word of warning, though: if you do this, be sure your betta fish will not eat his feeder fish. Otherwise, you might have some very angry friends when they come over.

Leave Them In A Pet Store

This is a great option if you’re going on a long vacation. It’s also the most expensive, so either use this option if you have very deep pockets or your fish is very expensive.

Conclusion

To prevent your fish from starving, feed them a small amount of food twice per day. If you’re out for the night and can’t get home to do this, try feeding them frozen peas or spinach (green veggies) that have been thawed in advance. It would help if you also were sure to change the water every few days while you are gone, so it doesn’t become too polluted with ammonia and nitrites. OK you got to get this guys a real folder