4 Personal Finance Tips for Beginners

Are you a new college graduate? Or a first-time parent who is now responsible for more than yourself in this world? Have you moved out of home for the first time? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, you might be struggling to keep on top of your finances as you navigate the unknown. If so, the following tips are specifically for beginners and they may help you to finally get a grip on money management and spending.

Get Support When You Need It

There will be times in your life when it makes sense to take on some debt. If you’re a student who is about to undertake a graduate degree, it might be a good idea to take out a student loan. There are graduate student loans that normally come with flexible repayment options and low interest rates. Likewise, if you have a full-time job that’s secure and you’re just starting out in life with your new spouse, taking out a mortgage to invest in your forever home might be a good decision. The same can be said for other big purchases that you’re thinking of making. You’re not expected to have all the cash upfront so seek financial support when you need it.

Money Management

Yes, it might sound boring but managing your capital is essential. Learn to budget and determine where you stand financially. The money management tips you adopt should be in line with your specific goals and needs, for example, if you live debt free, you do not need (at this juncture) to focus on paying off credit cards. Do you have debt? Or savings stashed away? How much do you bank each month after you’ve paid all the bills? Factor all of these details into your accounts and you will get a true sense of where you stand. You can use a spreadsheet or download an app for tracking on the go.

Self-Control

We’re all guilty of making impulse purchases from time to time. It’s part of the fun of earning your own money and being independent. But what happens when you do not know how to stop impulse buying and you have no self-control over the purchases that you make? A plummeting bank account and potential financial ruin is the answer. If you’re used to buying items on credit, learn to resist and save the money that’s needed instead. You’ll get a great sense of satisfaction knowing that you worked for the item.

Plan For the Future

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a little bit of financial security when it comes to your future? High hopes and wishing won’t help you achieve that goal so it’s time to get serious. Start contributing to a retirement fund well in advance. You’ll enjoy the benefits of compound interest, and your employer might even match your contribution. Also, if you have the capital to invest, why not put it into real estate instead of leaving it sitting in a savings account? Depending on your investment, you might have the opportunity to make some steady cashflow and, if you do sell, you could make a substantial return on your money. You will also have a hedge against inflation and you might qualify for some nice tax breaks too.