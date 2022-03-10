AUDITIONS: Rocking Horse Productions auditions for “Young Performers Showcase Extravaganza, Volume 2”

Rocking Horse Productions is holding Auditions for its “Young Performers Showcase Extravaganza, Volume 2”.

They are looking for young performers who are currently of middle school and high school age.

Audition date is Saturday April 2nd at The Meeting House in Williamsville.

This Cabaret-style show will feature these young performers singing their favorite Broadway songs. (From any Musical, Old or New).





Please email Rockinghorse06@msn.com to reserve your audition spot today.

Show dates are June 10 & 11



Please Consider the Following:

1. Choose something EASY that shows off your vocal range. Could even be a patriotic song.

2. The audition song won’t necessarily be considered as the performance song.

3. No karaoke audition. Should be a capella or have sheet music for our pianist.