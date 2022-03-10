K Art Gallery announces their latest exhibitions opening on March 18th: MOVING EAST and MATRI LINES. 

Moving East highlights four artists—all of whom have established themselves in their West and Midwestern regions—making the journey out East for the first time in their careers. Erin Gingrich (Koyukon Athabaskan, Inupiaq); Henry Payer (Ho-Chunk); Robyn Tsinnajinnie (Diné); and Terran Last Gun’s (Blackfoot) works display stories of honor, reclamation, and unity. These four artists on the rise are responding to the words left before them with refreshing perspectives.

Matri Lines, a solo exhibition, will be shown on the second floor, which encompasses works by the awe-inspiring Luzene Hill, renowned for multimedia drawings and site-specific activation performances. The Eastern Band Cherokee artist has created a new body of work following her Township10 Residency in North Carolina. Secluded in the Cherokee mountains, this series expands the relationship between herself and her environment. For her, drawing requires relinquishing control, resulting in personal, abstract forms in charcoal, tea, and ink. All Untitled, the six pieces develop with the viewer, for it is the power of communion and reflection that establishes the bond between her and her work, then her work and you.

An open reception will be held at the K Art Gallery at 7 pm. For more information, visit www.thek.art.

Erin Gingrich

Henry Payer

Robyn Tsinnajinnie

Terran Last Gun