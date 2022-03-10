The Town of Amherst Arts & Culture in Public Places (ACPP) Board announces the 2022 Painted Traffic Boxes Contest.

All artists interested in making their mark on the Town of Amherst are asked to apply! Wouldn’t it be great to have an intersection identified by your painted traffic box design? The theme for this year’s contest is . . . Amherst is Arts and Culture.

Additional information for artists interested in participating is available by typing “traffic box” on the Town of Amherst’s website (www.amherst.ny.us) then clicking the “2022 Painted Traffic Boxes Contest” button. The deadline for design submission is May 1, 2022. All submissions received will be reviewed and selected by the ACPP Board. Six to eight traffic boxes along the Main Street corridor in Amherst will be painted in 2022. Questions? Send an email to amherstpaintedboxes@gmail.com. This is our 3rd year for the painting of the Town of Amherst’s traffic boxes. To view our talented artists’ past work, check out the ACPP’s Town of Amherst website page.