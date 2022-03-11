Downtown Central Library Programs March 14 – March 20

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, March 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Information Table: Amazon Workforce Staffing. Near Media Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM Meditation Mondays with Miss Buffalo. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Tuesday, March 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Melissa Brown (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Dance Class. Auditorium

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Financial Workshop: Saving for College & Retirement Planning (online)

Wednesday, March 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Uploads and Downloads. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium, Part 2: Trends and Opportunities (online)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 5:45 PM Wednesday Movie: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Dance Class. Auditorium

Thursday, March 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance. TechKnow Lab

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc. Near computers

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness Thursday. Main concourse

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM The Path to a Patent, Part VIII: Common Mistakes and Post-Filing Support (online)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Free Tax Filing Assistance. Call 716-858-7198 to register. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Build Your Professional Brand (online)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Board Room

Friday, March 18 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Financial Workshop: Saving for College & Retirement Planning (online)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Privacy and Safety. TechKnow Lab

Saturday, March 19 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group: The Phantom Tollbooth (online: Zoom)

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Ready for Release Day: Prepping for 1950 Census Research. Central Meeting Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Sewing & Crochet Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Little Shop of Horrors (1986). Auditorium

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, March 20 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo: Melissa Brown (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through April