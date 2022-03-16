Canisius College alumnus Paul Knight ’21 featured in new photo exhibit “HIDDEN LOCATIONS IN PLAIN SIGHT”

The Canisius College Communication Department and ArtCanisius host a photography exhibit, “Hidden Locations in Plain Sight,” featuring photographs by local artist Paul Knight. The exhibit is displayed in the Alumni Gallery at Canisius College. A reception celebrating Knight’s work will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, inside the Andrew L. Bouwhuis Library at Canisius College. The event and exhibit are free and open to the public.

On his website, Knight describes his work this way: “Viewing a captured image is compared to looking through the lens of someone else’s eyes. Each image tells a different story, leaving the audience to question its true meaning or the feeling it conveys. My images capture these feelings and also spark wonder.”

Knight is a 2021 graduate of the Digital Media Arts and Communication Studies programs at Canisius. His work has been featured on the Vogue Italia website as well as in Pump, Lifestyle, Lyun, and Intra magazines. He’s also created social media content for Calvin Klein. The exhibit features 15 carefully selected photographic works.

To inquire about purchasing a print of one of these images or his other work, please contact Paul at Paulknightsart@gmail.com or visit his website at https://www.paulknight.art/ or follow him on Instagram @Paullknight For more information about the event please contact, Melissa Wanzer wanzerm@canisius.edu