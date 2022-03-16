Torn Space Theater presents REMNANTS

Remnants is an immersive performance experience blending virtual reality, film, light design, sculpture, live performance, fashion, and sound design. In groups of six, audiences will experience moments from the past and construct new meanings in the present. Drawing from Torn Space’s original mythology, this project contains traces of past works combined in a fresh, intimate installation with limited and staggered seating, running March 25-April 9, 2022 in the newly renovated theater space at 612 Fillmore Ave. in Buffalo.

For this latest incarnation, Torn Space is partnering with Mirabo Press, fashion designer Kylie Priscilla and designer Tim Stegner to create customized fashion garments imprinted with iconography from the Torn Space mythology. In an act of performance, fashion and printing, Remnants will feature a live performance with applied print graphics to the actors and showcase a machine-based application of graphics by Mirabo Press onto limited edition garments.

Dates:

Fridays & Saturdays March 25 – April 9

Ticketed Time Slots:

7:00pm, 7:45pm, 8:15pm, 9:00pm

Location:

612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY (Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle)

Tickets: $30 – https://ci.ovationtix.com/36075/production/1106758

More info: https://www.tornspacetheater.com/home/remnants/