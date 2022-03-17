2022-2023 Kavinoky Season SUBSCRIPTIONS on sale 



2022-2023Season Rock of Ages-9/2-25 Book by Chris D’Arienzo, music by various artistsDirected & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel FormatoA small-town girl and a city boy meet on the Sunset Strip while pursuing their Hollywood dreams. This hit musical features songs from the 1980’s including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Shadows of the Night”, and “I’ve Been Waiting for a Girl Like You”. You’ll be playing air guitar and singing along! Misery-10/28-11/20Book by Stephen King, adapted by William GoldmanDirected by Brian CavanaghThe play version of the beloved Stephen King classic movie follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. Starring Executive Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell as Annie. The Play That Goes Wrong-2/24-3/19By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan SayerDirected by Michael Galante & Adriano GattoThis long-running West End and Off-Broadway smash hit follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery. As the show’s title might suggest, this is not as easy as it sounds with everything that can go wrong doing just that. Network-4/21-5/14 Screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky, adapted by Lee HallDirected by Loraine O’DonnellI’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.Howard Beale, news anchorman, isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall from the Paddy Chayefsky 1976 film, Network seems to have predicted the future-and what we are experiencing today. The Sound Inside-6/9-25By Adam RappDirected by Kyle LoContiA brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor.

Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.



